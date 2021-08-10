Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several research firms have commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

