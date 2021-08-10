Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.