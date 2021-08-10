Arepacoin (AREPA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 74% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $84,253.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,171,918 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

