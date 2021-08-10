Ares Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $808,570.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $4.81 million and $808,570.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,069,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.