Argon Price Hits $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Argon has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $247,374.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

