Argus Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $140.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.38. The company had a trading volume of 88,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.96. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,787 shares of company stock valued at $81,382,943 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

