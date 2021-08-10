Ark Achieves Market Cap of $161.37 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $161.37 million and $7.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,164,712 coins and its circulating supply is 131,043,815 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

