Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arko by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $946.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

