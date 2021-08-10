ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 13.7% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $26.59 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00158485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.35 or 0.99753998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 130,579.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00815157 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,836,399 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.