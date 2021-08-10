Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0347 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $356,333.39 and $2,744.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,616.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.28 or 0.06908245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.75 or 0.01301612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00363736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00128821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00585106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00337733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00291829 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,301,934 coins and its circulating supply is 10,257,390 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.