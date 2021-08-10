Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Repurchase $600.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.77. 263,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,058. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.