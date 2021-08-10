Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 8,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGTF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.