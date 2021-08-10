Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Desjardins

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.