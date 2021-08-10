Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.09 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $15.27 or 0.00033297 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $510.04 million and $9.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00028038 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

