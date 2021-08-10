Aryacoin Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $29,224.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

