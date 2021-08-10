Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) shares traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 93,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 132,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of C$17.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

