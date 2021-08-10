ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.