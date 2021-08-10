ASD (BTMX) Price Up 0.4% This Week (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00873053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00109283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00153786 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

