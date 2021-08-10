Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO John G. Mchutchison Sells 12,156 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 479,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.
