Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO John G. Mchutchison Sells 12,156 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 479,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

