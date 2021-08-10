AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Increased by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 8.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

