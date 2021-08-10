Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.13. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 3,382 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

