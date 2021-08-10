Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. Aterian has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

