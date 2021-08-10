Atheios (ATH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 50.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $19,429.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.31 or 0.06926086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.96 or 0.01308402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00365247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00129565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00588739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00338911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00294875 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,431,019 coins and its circulating supply is 42,540,574 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

