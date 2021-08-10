Atheios One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Atheios has a market cap of $38,893.84 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,722.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.69 or 0.06890917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.57 or 0.01300384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00362255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00129318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00584622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00347043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00290255 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,410,057 coins and its circulating supply is 42,522,738 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

