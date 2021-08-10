Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Truist

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,527 shares of company stock worth $4,588,375. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Athene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

