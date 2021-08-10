Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,281 shares of company stock valued at $120,177,232. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

