Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 94,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 355,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.4% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. 16,080,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881,449. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.