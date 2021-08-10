Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,964,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,262,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

