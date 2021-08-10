Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $34,189.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

