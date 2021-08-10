ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.33

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and traded as high as $30.14. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATSAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

