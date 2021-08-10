Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $853.06

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 853.06 ($11.15) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 143,115 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 853.06. The firm has a market cap of £143.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760.40 ($25,817.09). Also, insider Stuart Last acquired 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,020 shares of company stock worth $6,147,478.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

