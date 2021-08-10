AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

