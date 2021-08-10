AudioEye (AEYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEYE opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

