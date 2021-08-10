Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $1.48 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $591.19 million and $22.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00861065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00156898 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

