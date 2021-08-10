Ault Global (DPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

Shares of DPW opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. Ault Global has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 20,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,587 shares of company stock valued at $288,454. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

