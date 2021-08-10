Ault Global (DPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.
Shares of DPW opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. Ault Global has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.94.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.
