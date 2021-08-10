Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €18.20 ($21.41) and last traded at €17.98 ($21.15). 10,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.70 ($20.82).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

