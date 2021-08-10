Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 470,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,420. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

