Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 48,173 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,019,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,149,430. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

