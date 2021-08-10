Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

