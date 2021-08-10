Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,208,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of -90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

