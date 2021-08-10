Auto Market Cap Hits $59.12 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $59.12 million and $26.40 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auto has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $1,115.41 or 0.02445202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.