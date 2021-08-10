Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

ADP traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.72. 2,568,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

