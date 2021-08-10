Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $288,413.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,697,536 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

