Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $172.92

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.92, but opened at $164.49. Avalara shares last traded at $167.17, with a volume of 4,949 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

