AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Up 0.3%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.