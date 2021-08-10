Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 243605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,460,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,456,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

