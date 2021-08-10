Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 243605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,460,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,456,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
