Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 443.14 ($5.79).

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 400.30 ($5.23). The company had a trading volume of 4,397,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.03. The company has a market cap of £15.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

