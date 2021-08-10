Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.
AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 443.14 ($5.79).
Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 400.30 ($5.23). The company had a trading volume of 4,397,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.03. The company has a market cap of £15.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
