Axe (AXE) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Axe has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $230,855.08 and $50,803.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.69 or 0.01047277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 176.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

