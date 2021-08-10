AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sells 41,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AXGN stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. 509,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,398. The stock has a market cap of $649.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 151,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

