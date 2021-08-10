Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $118.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.97.

AXSM stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

